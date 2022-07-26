“The guy from 8” remains a benchmark for Latin TV to this day, but fans have had to say goodbye to several of its stars over the years. Believe it or not, not everyone has had a happy life, like Rubén Aguirre, the program’s beloved Professor Jirafales.

Meanwhile, one of the actors had a ‘close experience’, which would soon become his destiny. We talk about Ramon Valdesthe actor who was behind Don Ramón in the show and outside of it.

Ramón Valdés arrived in Peru in 1988, the same year he died. Photo: Twitter/@CarmenValdesJul

YOU CAN SEE: “El chavo del 8″ and the harsh death of Ramón Valdés: Peru, a fatal addiction and cancer

Fiction became reality

As you remember, there was a time when Roberto Gómez Bolaños had a kind of public quarrel with Carlos Villagrán. The latter did not hesitate to leave the series and launch his own format, under the name “Ah, what Kiko!”.

For this new production, around 1987, Valdés joined the cast in his iconic role. At that time, the artist already had health problems, but what they did not see coming was that his last scene would be recorded in a cemetery, a few weeks before his death was confirmed.

Carlos Villagrán and Ramón Valdés starred in “Ah, what a kiko!”. Photo: Carlos Villagrán/ Instagram/ Miguel Valdés/ Twitter

YOU CAN SEE: “El chavo del 8″: Was Jirafales married? Viral photo unleashes theories about his visits to the neighborhood

What was the scene about?

According to Infobae, Villagrán confirmed that the last sequence Valdés shot was in a cemetery. The story of the chapter guides us to Kiko and Don Ramón in a contest to find out who was the bravest. Thus, both challenge each other to cross a pantheon at night.

In this way, we see that the person who was the father of Chilindrina goes to the place and enters, but it does not take long for him to disappear from public view, because he is lost in the fog. This was the last thing he filmed, before stomach cancer took him from this world.