This Saturday, January 21, the singer Don Omar received an arrest warrant, from the Santa Cruz de la Sierra de Bolivia Prosecutor’s Office, for the crime of aggravated fraud hours after his concert in that country. Prosecutor Nancy Carrasco, specialized in Property Crimes, was in charge of issuing said order.

Why was the arrest warrant issued against Don Omar?

The Vice Ministry of Defense of the User and the Consumer had filed a complaint against the well-known artist for the delay of his two shows that would start on Thursday the 19th, but that, for reasons related to technical damage to the plane where the Puerto Rican was traveling, was not could carry out.