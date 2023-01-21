Chile.- If you have a pet and want it to meet your children, this story will make you goosebumps, since it deals with a Woman who feared her 17-year-old dog wouldn’t know her human “little sister”.

Pets become a part of the family, dogs are often called man’s best friend, however, the average life of a dog is 10 to 13 years, therefore, the protagonist of this viral case on social networks , she was worried that her pet would not know her baby.

Daniela, a girl from Chile, shared the clip on her TikTok account, (@danielapuntito), titled, “My first daughter of the heart meeting her human sister”.

53 seconds were enough for Internet users not to stop reproducing the audiovisual material, since the reaction of the elderly dog ​​drew attention.

The young Chilean shares videos of animals that she has rescued, but this video already has more than a million views, as she talked about her 17-year-old dog, of which she mentions, “She has more lives than a cat! She’s been through a lot of hard stuff and she’s still here. I love her so much!”.

During the recording, Daniela explained, “My dog ​​is 17 years old and my great fear was that she would not get to meet her human little sister”.

Throughout the recording, the canine was seen, who, seeing that her master was carrying the girl in her arms, approached, sniffed her to recognize her, and placed her little head in front of her owner’s, to show her affection. .

