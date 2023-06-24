Milan – He also parades at Milano Pride 2023 don Giulio Mignani, the priest of Bonassola suspended last year by the Diocese of La Spezia due to his positions in favor of rainbow families, euthanasia and abortion. ” But I remain a priest ”, he says as he parades at Pride with an ecclesiastical collar. ”Normally I don’t dress like a priest, but when I go to demonstrations I want to wear a collar”, because even if ”I certainly don’t represent the ecclesiastical hierarchy”, ”I still feel that I represent a slice of the faithful who call me to thank me and feel represented by my locations. I feel that a slice of Catholics want a renewal of the Church”, he explains.

In particular in this ”period in which, I am thinking of Padua, the rights of children are being endangered. Children need those who wanted and love them to be recognized as a parent. There is a legislative vacuum that needs to be filled in favor of children. The rights like all other families are recognized”, exhorts Don Giulio. The suspended priest also says he is ”personally in favor of supportive gestation for others” and on Monday he was in the square in Rome to protest against the law which classifies surrogacy as a universal crime. ”Pregnancy for others is a complex subject, but complexity should not be avoided by forbidding, but if anything regulated as a guarantee for all the people involved”, says Mignani.