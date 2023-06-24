“We will not allow insane criminals and their supporters to take power in the country“. So, about the Wagner mutiny, the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Medvedev, quoted by the Tass news agency.

“The development of current events shows that the actions of those who organized the military rebellion fully fit the scheme of a well-thought-out and orchestrated coup,” he stressed.

“If Russia’s nuclear arsenal comes under the control of bandits, the whole world will be on the verge of destruction,” the deputy chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation said later.