Don Gallo, the street priest loved by all

Almost ten years have passed since death of Don Andrea Gallo, the street priest, as he liked to be called by everyone. The celebration of the tenth anniversary of his death – which took place on May 22, 2013 – will be preceded by good news: Don Gallo in fact becomes a comic strip. The memory of the Genoese priest, in the form of a graphic novel, will be available in bookstores and digital stores with Feltrinelli Comics starting May 16. The work is by the cartoonist Claudia Calia, created in collaboration and with the patronage of the Association Community of San Benedetto al Portowhich Don Gallo founded “for the least” against the powers of the ‘mighty’ of the moment.

As the title suggests “I spread my arms and the walls fall. Don Gallo and his boys” it’s about a biographical but unconventional narration, just like the protagonist, because it is focused on Don Gallo’s legacy, told through the voices of those who knew him and the realities that arose thanks to his example. In this regard, the author explained: “I tried to deviate from what we usually mean by “comic biography” – says the author – showing the subject as a child or inventing dialogues and scenes that I could not have witnessed, for example. On the tenth anniversary of Don Gallo’s death it seemed nice that he would come out with a book that is yes, the story of his life, but reconstructed through a journalistic type of work”. What he left us still endures today, the attempt is to tell a story that is far from finished.”

There story of the man and the priestalways together, as Gianni Gennari recalled on to come: “Meeting him was immediately a take or leave both realities. All or nothing!”

