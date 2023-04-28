The National Police have found four catalysts in the car that this Thursday ran over and killed two people on the Paseo Extremadura in Madrid. The three occupants of the vehicle are in custody and two of them, a married couple, already had a record for the theft of this part of the vehicles, highly coveted for the materials it contains. The other, a man, had also been arrested in the past for crimes against property (theft). Two of them were arrested when they parked the car on the promenade itself, while the driver escaped and turned himself in at the Latina police station a few hours later.

In recent years, gangs dedicated to the theft of catalysts have grown, a valuable piece on the black market because it contains palladium, rhodium and platinum. The driver, PVS, 32, also had a legal injunction and his wife, three. That is, they were claimed by a judge for pending cases. PV is an old acquaintance of the police forces and also did not have a driver’s license. All these elements are what the investigators believe led the driver to start this wild escape that killed two elderly people and left five other people slightly injured.

According to police sources, the pursuit began on the A5, when a Civil Guard patrol observed that a baby was traveling in the silver-colored Mercedes on top of a woman in the back seat without the regulatory grips. They stopped him, but the driver accelerated until he reached an urban road, on which many pedestrians were crossing at that moment. The two run over men were crossing two zebra crossings at numbers 154 and 60. They did not have time to dodge the vehicle that was traveling at tremendous speed and they died instantly, without the Samur being able to even try to revive them.

The detainees face charges of homicide, against road safety and omission of the duty of relief, which will now foreseeably join those of robbery, after the discovery of the catalysts.

The car was parked on the promenade right next to the Segovia bridge, with broken windows and several detached mirrors. The baby was cared for by Samur Social and was doing well.

