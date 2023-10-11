The Foreign Minister of the Dominican Republic, Roberto Álvarez, announced this Tuesday the entry of that country into the Human Rights Council (HRC) of the United Nations Organization for the period 2024-2026, after winning his candidacy in the elections of the General Assembly, reaching 137 votes out of 186 valid ballots.

Álvarez stated that Obtaining a seat on this Council “constitutes a milestone for the country and reaffirms the commitment of the Dominican Government to the promotion, protection, defense and fulfillment of human rights at a global level, as contemplated by the national foreign policy in its axis number three”.

The minister added that this position is a recognition by the international community of the Dominican foreign policy and also strengthens the country’s leadership, since the Human Rights Council constitutes one of the main organs of the United Nations System, which is composed by 47 States.

Álvarez considered that this achievement of the Dominican Republic responds to the new guidelines in international policy applied by the government under the guidelines of President Luis Abinader. And he highlighted the hard work carried out by the officials of the Foreign Ministry and the Dominican foreign service.

The main function of this Council, which is based at the United Nations Office in Geneva, Switzerland, is to strengthen the promotion and protection of human rights and address situations in which fundamental rights are violated, from which The pertinent recommendations are made to the countries to restore them, repair them and/or establish the pertinent sanctions in cases that warrant them.

By the Group of Latin American and Caribbean Countries (GRULAC), in addition to the Dominican Republic Cuba and Brazil were elected to fill the three vacancies available in that region for that period.

Other states such as China, France, the Netherlands, Ivory Coast and Japan also joined the Council, while Russia was left out.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL