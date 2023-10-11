I’ve never been a huge fan of love stories in general. In fact, it doesn’t matter if it’s a comic, a film or a book, without a comedy setting it’s really difficult for me to follow the plot with interest. The whole thing is decidedly “strange”, in fact, I believe I am a fairly romantic person and yet I have never given importance to the term soulmate, unlike the authors of Soulmate, Kerabing And Wenzhi Lizi. For both Chinese manga artists, therefore, this romantic drama was their debut in the world of comics.

Although I don’t think I fit into the target of the work, Soulmate managed to capture my attention from the first pages reminding me in some ways somewhere in between Tokyo Revengers and one of my favorite video games, Life is Strange. Just like in the title published by SQUARE ENIXIn fact, at the center of the events we will have a relationship between two girls who, despite having opposite characters, are irremediably attracted to each other. In common with the manga of Ken Wakui, however, there is the component linked to time travel. Here too, in fact, the protagonist, Yu Qi, is sent back to the past (although in this case for no apparent reason). Specifically, the twenty-seven year old will go back ten years, to the time of high school.

Original title: Soulmate

Italian title: Soulmate

Japanese release: 2020

Italian release: May 19, 2023

Number of volumes: 3 (in progress)

Publishing house: Jundo

Type: Sentimental/ Comedy

Drawings: Whenzi Lizi

History: Kerabing

Format: 15×21, paperback

Format: 15×21, paperback

Number of pages: 156

We reviewed Soulmate via the print volume provided to us free of charge by Jundo.

The manhuatherefore, begins with Yu And Yuanzi, his girlfriend, who are in bed cuddling just before falling asleep and then going to work the next day. As predicted, however, the next day will not be a new day but we will be catapulted into the past when the two girls were still attending high school. Among other things, as we will discover by reading the first two chapters, at that time the two had never yet spoken to each other and for this reason Yu will find himself in difficulty not knowing whether or not to try to approach her “future half”. The first real interaction, therefore, will take place when the protagonist takes some sweets from her hand, considered by her to be responsible for her a disease that will strike Yuanzi in the future.

Yuanzi will be struck by a bad illness

However, we will let you discover this last story as you continue reading. Moving on to analyze the characters, Yu proves to be a very shy and introverted girl who however knows how to fight for what she believes in. A clear example is precisely that of her candy where she will face her fear of “representing herself” to Yuanzi in order to protect its future. Apparently, in fact, the latter due to this disease he will not have much longer to live. Yuanzi, on the other hand, from the beginning seemed to me to be the stronger of the two in character, also carrying with her a “tough” aura.

The work manages to alternate embarrassing situations with very heavy moments. The drawings of SoulmateParadoxically, I found them too “simple”. A choice of style, however, which could also have been influenced by the tone of the comic, very light-hearted and full of exaggerated reactions, especially on the part of the protagonist who on every page will give us reactions and expressions that are, to say the least, out of the ordinary. As regards the edition, however, Jundo once again proves to be exceptional by providing us with an excellent quality paperback with dust jacket.

Who do we recommend Soulmate to?

Basically Soulmate it doesn’t differ much from a normal romantic comedy, even if you’ve never read one yuri he will have no difficulty approaching the work. Indeed, as mentioned, the introduction of a terminal illness gives the story that extra dose of seriousness which mixes everything well, making us wonder how they will succeed Yu And Yuanzi to stay together despite the thousand difficulties that have arisen. Furthermore, personally, the topic of time travel always fascinates and therefore discover what generated them into Soulmate It intrigues me quite a bit.

A great read for anyone looking for a romantic comic with a more adult plot The narrative flows far too fast and with too short chapters

The constant changes in time could confuse less attentive readers