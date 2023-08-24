On the very first day of Gamescom 2023, the Future Games Show 2023 was aired. One of the games shown was Dome King Cabbagecoming “soon” for PCs and Nintendo Switches.

There official description reads: “Dome-King Cabbage is an award-winning visual novel about a cloud-person named Mush who nervously walks into a job interview. Mush must come to grips with his ability to perceive the world through the lens of a monster-collecting RPG. After attuning to his new extrasensory powers, Mush is drawn to Crumb Island, an elusive place where he can attain the enigmatic title of Dome-King.”

“The narrative is told in a signature, perception-bending style by developer Cobysoft Joe alone. Dome-King Cabbage is a vibrant collection of psychedelic imagery, warbling rhythms, and colorful stories that connect harmoniously through this vision.” singular”.