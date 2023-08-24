Putin does not forgive. Could anyone have thought otherwise, after the betrayal and rebellion against the chief, with a long dozen soldiers killed by shots fired by Wagner’s troops in absentia? Yevgeny Prigozhin’s days were numbered. This is how the mafia acts and the mafia state par excellence that Russia has become under the cold and metallic authority of Vladimir Putin was not going to do otherwise.

It was just necessary to find the right moment, just two months after the riot. This has been confirmed by official Russian sources, although the assembly is always reserved so that Prigozhin can disappear from the map and save himself from persecution, signing up for a flight and flying in another plane, in a feat only at the hands of big gangsters.

In either case, Putin comes out stronger if we look at the internal correlation of forces in the mafia power group. His cause does not come out stronger. The death of the billionaire head of the mercenary murderers, torturers and rapists, in a plane owned by him, accompanied by his main lieutenant, will be celebrated by the Ukrainians, who have suffered most directly for his criminal actions. Putin will be at peace with the mutineers, but it is a new setback for the Kremlin, one more in the string of setbacks that make up its unfortunate invasion of Ukraine.

The characteristics of this type of event, which will require —although it is feared that they will never have— some plausible explanation from the Russian authorities, always leave room for doubt, although the images of the device plummeting and the two detonations that accompanying documents allow us to seriously support the hypothesis of the attack or even the regulatory demolition from a Russian military battery. In any case, it meets the characteristics that accompany selective murders, in which it is a question of acting with precision, economy, sobriety of means and the ability to deny responsibility.

This is how things work in a good part of the wars of the 21st century, well agreed with the most conspicuous methods of Putinism in its physical liquidations of former agents, spies, traitors and dissidents. And that is how the mafia usually acts, with the exception of the exemplary factor that spectacularity provides. In this case, the show is in the hands of social networks with the speed of its images of the plane in free fall and once on the ground of the infernal flames in which the remains of the bloody plane are supposed to have burned. condottiero putinist.

