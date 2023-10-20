‘There is room at the back’ brought an awkward moment at the polyclinic after Dolores made fun of Alessia because, now, Jimmy has already forgotten her. All this happened when Diego Montalbán’s daughter went to look for July at her workplace because, before leaving her house, she saw that her brother was completely down. The reason for this was that ‘Charito’s’ niece and Benjamín were already going out to get to know each other better.

As a result of this, Alessia went to visit July, but the purpose was to tell her about her brother and find out a little more about her new beau to see what the two of them were up to. However, upon arriving she did not imagine that, after her visit, her day would completely change thanks to Dolores telling her that she is already spending time with Jimmy. Additionally, she asked him if she was free in the afternoon for them to go out as a couple. This tried Alessia’s patience and she decided to withdraw from it.

Alessia explodes after Dolores told her that she is dating Jimmy

Alessia is furious: Zulimar and Claudio were her victims

Alessia went furiously to Francesca’s and after arriving she blurted out the phrase: “That little girl just had to appear.” Without realizing it, out of anger, Zulimar was just coming out with a tray and made him throw everything away because he opened the kitchen door very loudly. But this did not remain that way, another of the victims was Claudio. Alessia returned to the Maldini house at lunchtime. When she entered, the popular ‘Fat Butterfly’ asked her if she was going to lunch and Diego’s daughter replied: “No, thank you, I’m not hungry.” As if that were not enough, she almost tripped on the stairs.