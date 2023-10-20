Força confirmed that deviation may have occurred on the September 7th holiday; military personnel can be expelled or submitted to the Council

O Southeast Military Command reported this Thursday (19.Oct.2023) that it will fire the director of the AGSP (São Paulo War Arsenal), lieutenant colonel Rivelino Barata de Sousa Batista, after 21 weapons were stolen from the Army barracks in Barueri, in the region metropolitan area of ​​São Paulo. A Rio de Janeiro Civil Police recovered 8 of the 21 weapons stolen.

The organization stated that investigations into the case are being conducted by the command, with support from the Military Public Ministry and the Federal Military Justice. The investigation began on the date the weapons disappeared, on October 10. The 480 soldiers were quartered until this Thursday (19.Oct). The Military Police Inquiry runs in secrecy.

In a statement, the Southeast Military Command reported that the most likely line of investigation is that the weapons were taken from the location from September 5th to 8th. However, he said that no hypothesis has been ruled out so far.

“All processes of the Military Organization are being reviewed and, in parallel with the investigation, the military personnel who were responsible for supervision and control may be held responsible at the administrative and disciplinary level for any irregularities”it says.

Among the sanctions for those involved, temporary military personnel may be expelled, while career military personnel will be subject to justification or discipline advice. The Army said the theft is “unacceptable” is that “will make every effort to hold the perpetrators accountable and recover all weapons.”.

Read the full note sent by the Southeast Military Command:

“The Southeast Military Command informs that a press conference was held with the aim of providing information to society regarding the investigation into the loss of weapons at the São Paulo War Arsenal.

“To date, 8 (eight) machine guns have been recovered, 4 (four) .50 caliber and 4 (four) 7.62 caliber, the result of an integrated action between the Brazilian Army and the Civil Police of the State of Rio de Janeiro . All efforts will be made to fully recover the stolen weapons.

“In the first phase, as a result of what happened, a Military Police Inquiry was launched, which is being carried out in secrecy so as not to disrupt the course of the investigations.

“The São Paulo War Arsenal remained on standby with its total personnel from 10 until October 17, on that date going into a state of emergency, with approximately a third of the military stationed, all with the aim of contributing to the investigation and possible necessary actions.

“The Director of the São Paulo War Arsenal (AGSP) will be dismissed and his replacement appointed.

“All processes of the Military Organization are being reviewed and, in parallel with the investigation, the military personnel who were responsible for supervision and control may be held accountable at the administrative and disciplinary level for any irregularities. These soldiers received a Disciplinary Transgression Investigation Form and are facing a deadline to present their defenses. Temporary military personnel will be expelled and career military personnel will be subject to justification or discipline councils.

“The most likely line of investigation is that the weapons were diverted through theft with the participation of military personnel from the São Paulo War Arsenal, although no hypothesis has been ruled out to date. There is a possibility that the loss occurred between September 5th and 8th.

“The actions are being conducted by the Southeast Military Command, in an integrated manner with the support of public security bodies, agencies and with guidance from the Military Public Ministry and the Union Military Justice, with the objective of pointing out those responsible and recovering the weapons in the shortest term.

“In addition to ongoing actions, an Operations Center was activated, which is intended to be interagency, to carry out troop employment actions, with the aim of carrying out the necessary steps in support of investigations, in any part of the national territory.

“The Army considers this episode unacceptable and will make every effort to hold the perpetrators accountable and recover all weapons as soon as possible. Everything is being investigated and illicit acts and misconduct will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”