Today, Wednesday, March 27, Mexican peso has reached a maximum not recorded since December 2015 placing the price of the dollar at 16.58 pesos per unita level that reflects a significant appreciation of the local currency against the greenback.

This notable increase represents a gain of 0.31% with respect to Tuesday's closing price, according to data from financial media specialized in the foreign exchange market.

The appreciation of the peso comes after the publication of recent labor market statistics in Mexicowhich have instilled optimism in investors, moderating expectations of an extensive cycle of interest rate cuts by the Bank of Mexico.

The performance of the mexican currency It contrasts with the price recorded exactly one year ago, when the dollar was valued at 18.23 pesos.

Causes of weight gain

Analysts attribute this strength of the peso to a combination of both internal and external factors. On the one hand, the solidity of employment figures in Mexico suggests a resilient economy, capable of supporting adjustments in monetary policy without precipitating greater imbalances.

On the other hand, the international context, marked by volatility in financial markets, has seen how investors look for assets considered safer or with attractive returns, indirectly benefiting the Mexican currency.

How do you buy the dollar today, Wednesday, March 27, 2024?

Affirm: $15.70 pesos

Azteca Bank: $15.75

Banorte: $15.65 pesos

BBVA: $15.72 pesos

Citibanamex: $16.04 pesos

Inbursa: $16.30 pesos

Monex: $15.76 pesos

How is the dollar sold today, Wednesday, March 27, 2024?

Affirm: $17.10 pesos

Banco Azteca: $17.04 pesos

Banorte: $17.04 pesos

BBVA: $16.86 pesos

Citibanamex: $17.04 pesos

Inbursa: $18.00 pesos

Monex: $17.41 pesos

At the beginning of the day today, Wednesday, March 27, there was a slight variation in the dollar rateopening at 16.58 pesos, slightly above the previous close.

Mexican banks, for their part, have adjusted their exchange rate tables in response to these movements, offering its clients the purchase and sale of dollars in ranges that reflect the current strength of the peso.