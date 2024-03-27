For months we have been hearing about Marvel Rivalsthe alleged “Overwatch with Marvel superheroes” through a series of intriguing leaks and indiscretions and, finally, Marvel has decided to play with its cards on the table by officially presenting the game to us.

In fact, in these very minutes it was published the first official trailer of Marvel Rivals: let's discover together all the contents announced for this intriguing product.

The title immediately presents a very rich roster of superheroes: we have seen Hulk, Spider-Man, Iron-Man, Doctor Strange, Black Panther in action facing each other in 6v6 battles with third-person graphics that alternate with first-person sequences.

The roster is made up of characters with firearms, blades and other tools, giving rise to a series of combinations between characters quite interesting and in line with the main concept of each hero: variety, in short, seems to be the watchword.

We still don't have an official release date for the game, whose closed alpha will open during the month of May 2024. We leave you the official trailer for Marvel Rivals here at the top of the article: what do you think?