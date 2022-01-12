SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The dollar rose moderately against the real in early trading on Wednesday, with all expectations revolving around US inflation data, which may reinforce bets on anticipated interest rate hikes in the United States.

The day before, comments that were less “hawkish” (inclined to a tougher monetary policy conduct) than expected from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell had pushed the dollar down, whose index against a basket of strong pairs showed stability this morning.

At 9:07 am (GMT), the spot dollar advanced 0.19%, at 5.5906 reais on sale.

On B3, at 9:07 am (GMT), the first-maturity dollar futures contract rose 0.39% to 5.6155 reais.

The day before, the spot dollar fell 1.63%, to 5.5801 reais on sale, the biggest daily devaluation and lowest level since December 30, when the quotation lost 2.11%, to 5.5735 reais.

In this trading session, the Central Bank will auction up to 17 thousand traditional foreign exchange swap contracts for the purpose of rolling over the maturity date of March 2, 2022.

(By Luana Maria Benedito)

