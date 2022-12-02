Foreign investors placed BRL 2.9 billion on the Stock Exchange in November, the 2nd positive monthly result in a row

The Ibovespa, the main index of B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange), closed at 111,923 points this Friday (2.Dec.2022). It recorded an increase of 0.90% in the last trading session. In the week, advanced 2.70%. The dollar was up 0.34%, at R$ 5.22. The quotation of the North American currency fell 3.62% since the penultimate Friday (25.Nov).

In the United States, the Dow Jones rose 0.10% on Friday. The S&P 500 was down 0.12%.

Used to measure confidence in the economy, country risk, or CDS (Credit Default Swap) of 5 years, recorded 258 points this Friday (2.Dec). 1 year ago (2.Dec.2021), it recorded 235.

Foreign investors placed BRL 2.9 billion on the stock exchange in November, according to the latest data available. In the year, the balance is positive at R$ 87.1 billion. When considering primary offerings (IPOs) and secondary offerings (follow ons), the result is positive at R$ 104.6 billion.

November was the 2nd consecutive month of positive balance in foreign investments in B3. In October, the balance was positive by R$ 14.1 billion.