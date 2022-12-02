Monterrey, Nuevo León.- Municipal police officers assured a group of 14 migrants central americans in a house and detained the man who was allegedly taking care of them, in Apodaca, Nuevo León.

According to the corporation, the undocumented immigrants claimed to have been locked up at that address for two weeks.

The detainee was identified as David, 22 years old.

The mobilization was reported around 3:00 p.m. on Thursday in a house on Antonio Machado street, in Colonia Santa Cecilia.

The Police explained that the uniformed men were conducting surveillance tours when they saw that through a window on the top floor of a house they were being waved at.

The elements went down and knocked on the door of the house, from where the now detainee came out, who claimed not to live there.

Yet another man who claimed to be migrant He pointed to the now detainee as the person who was taking care of them and assured that there were more undocumented immigrants in the house.

The migrant said that they had been deprived of their liberty for two weeks and were given little food.

After confirming that the group did not prove their legal stay in the country, the Central Americans were made available to the Migration’s national institute and the alleged pollero He was brought before the federal Public Ministry.