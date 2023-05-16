Quotation of the US currency retreats 0.71% this Monday (25.May.2023), the 5th fall in a row

The commercial dollar closed down 0.71% this Monday (May 15, 2023), quoted at R$4.89. This is the lowest value since June 7, 2022, when the day ended at R$4.87.

The US currency in Brazil had devaluation for the 5th session followed by negotiations. In this period, it accumulated a drop of 2.47%.

The DXY index –which is used to compare the value of the dollar against other currencies– fell 0.26% at 5 pm on Monday (May 15).

The new fiscal framework that is being discussed by congressmen was one of the factors that encouraged investors. The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad (PT), also said this Monday (May 15) that there will be an agreement to finalize the text report, made by deputy Claudio Cajado (PP-BA).

The rapporteur said that there will be triggers for the fiscal targets to be met, but ruled out the possibility of criminalization. He, Haddad and the president of the Chamber, deputy Arthur Lira (PP-AL), met on the morning of this Monday (May 15).