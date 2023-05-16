The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was released on Friday May 12 and the game for nintendoswitch it is already proving to be a massive success. Although sales data for North America is not yet available, the game is off to a great start in the UK. According to Christopher Dring, head of GamesIndustry.biz, physical sales of Tears of the Kingdom they have already positioned it ahead of Hogwarts Legacy, which was previously the best-selling physical game in the region in 2023; the sequel to Zelda has had physical sales 54% higher than the spin-off of Harry Potter.

Dring believes that it is “probable” that Hogwarts Legacy had a bigger digital release, but as Nintendo does not provide sales data for the eShopThere’s just no way to know for sure. Part of Dring’s tweet thread on Tears of the Kingdom can be found below. Not only Tears of the Kingdom is surpassing Hogwarts LegacyIt’s already the eighth best-selling Zelda game of all time in the UK!

As Dring points out, Tears of the Kingdom has surpassed in physical sales The Wind Waker, Skyward Sword and A Link Between Worldsand its launch was 173% larger than that of Breath of the Wild. Regarding income, Tears of the Kingdom It currently ranks fourth, behind Ocarina of Time (in third place) and twilight princess (in second place). According to sales data published by Nintendo last week, Breath of the Wild it has currently sold 29.81 million units worldwide.

The toss game switches is the game of Zelda best-selling game in history, as well as the fourth best-selling game on the platform. Once we have more sales data from the rest of the world, it will be interesting to see where it ends up. Tears of the Kingdom on both lists. There’s been a significant amount of hype surrounding the game for years; combined with the rave reviews of the game, it’s a sure bet that Tears of the Kingdom it will continue to sell very well.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: With all David Jaffe’s comments, the barrage of negative reviews and more. Tears of the Kingdom it begins to break records and it is seen that this is just beginning.