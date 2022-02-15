In Cologne, a stray dog ​​was discovered in front of a Lidl branch in early February. The Cologne-Dellbrück animal shelter is now looking for the owners via social networks.

Cologne – Was he suspended? Has something happened to the owner? The Cologne-Dellbrück animal shelter is currently asking itself these questions since it discovered the stray dog ​​Ursus tied up in a Lidl parking lot at the beginning of February. The male has been with them for about a week, but the owner has not yet contacted them. On February 12, the shelter launched a search on social networks such as Facebook and Instagram.

Dog Ursus: Animal shelter Cologne is looking for its owners

“Where is master? Where is mistress? What happened here?” the shelter staff wrote in their Facebook post. “Sometimes it would be nice if dogs could talk. Then Ursus could tell us where he lives and who tied him up last week in a Lidl parking lot in Humboldt Gremberg.” It is still unclear whether the male was abandoned or something happened to the owners.

Animal shelter surprised: owners have not yet looked for a dog

The animal shelter is surprised that no one has looked for the animal so far. “He’s chipped but unfortunately not registered and has some health issues.”

Therefore, the shelter is now publicly looking for the whereabouts of the owner and is asking for “relevant” information from witnesses. Until the fate of the big male is decided, he will stay at the shelter to get used to his new surroundings and recover from the stress of the past few days.

Dog owners give pets anonymously to animal shelter

It’s not the first time that stray dogs have ended up in shelters. In Düsseldorf, two young men dropped their bitch in front of the animal shelter. This then published the pictures of the former owner and caused a great deal of media “echo”. A similar “dog drama” emerged in Starnberg, when a dog was abandoned in front of the animal shelter in the cold at night. (mell)