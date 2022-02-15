Kimberly Loiza 24 and John of God Pantoja of 26 conquered social networks like the greats, this after having appeared with some outfits worthy of a love movie for Valentine’s Day, so a spectacular forest was the setting where the youtubers monopolized the attention.

More than a million likes were achieved by Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja in their photos, where they are seen with black outfits, let’s start with that of the Greater Cuteness, which was a black thug dress similar to that of the quinceañeras, although the upper part was a little more exposed, while her hair was made up of huge waves, which looked too elegant.

The accessories were elegant long earrings with which she denoted the elegance that she wore at all times in terms of her makeup, she shone on her own because it was very bright, but discreet, in addition the weather was cloudy, which attracted too much attention, because the photos they were spectacular.

Juan de Dios Pantoja, for his part, wore a long-sleeved black shirt, in addition to white pants, as if that were not enough as an accessory, he only used a chain to look high-impact as his wife because both took the photo session as they pleased.

“How beautiful the two came out”, “It’s just that you can’t be prettier, they’re the prettiest”, “Lindura mayor you look beautiful @juandediospantoja they are the perfect couple I love them”, “That word so beautiful and full of feeling makes sense in his life more than 13 years ago they met and decided to put their hearts together forever,” write the networks.

For those who do not know, the fame of this pair of young spouses continues to grow for better and for worse, because every hour they are talked about for anything, making it clear that their popularity is growing to the maximum, they also make it clear that their love despite the criticism is more than solid.

It is worth mentioning that these young people also continue to create content not only for the usual public, but for all those who want to join the jukilop.

