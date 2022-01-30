Barça and Arsenal have a verbal agreement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to join Barcelona at least until June. Barça needs a top scorer and the London club wants to get rid of the Gabonese due to his confrontation with Mikel Artera, a brawl that even led him to lose the captain’s armband.
He does not count for the Basque coach and in Barcelona they miss a player of his characteristics, or at least what he was until two seasons ago, because when he turned 30 he suffered a significant drop in performance in front of goal.
The agreement seems closed and both parties want to carry it out as soon as possible, but everything depends on the departure of Ousmane Dembélé in the next 48 hours.
For Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to end up wearing the Barcelona shirt, he needed a domino effect to occur before it happened in Turin, a circumstance that the Gabonese player no longer has, as Barça is also interested in Álvaro Morata. Let’s explain this domino effect:
Both the arrival of Aubameyang and Morata depended on a previous transfer. In the case of the Arsenal player, Ousmane Dembélé must leave Barça; and for Álvaro Morata to arrive in Barcelona, it was essential that Juventus close the signing of Dusan Vlahovic, a transfer that took place yesterday.
We will see what finally happens in the next few days, but it is practically impossible for the African to dress short at the Camp Nou if Dembélé is still in the squad until June.
