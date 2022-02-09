Harry Smith, 81, from Port St. Lucie, Florida, almost drowned while walking his dog. The dog began to call for help and attracted the attention of passers-by who managed to save the owner of the animal from death, informs Daily Mail.

On Friday, February 4, Smith walked his dog named Sarah around the area. Suddenly, his wheelchair lost traction and rolled into the water. An elderly man who could not swim was floundering and desperately calling for help. At that moment, Sarah began to bark loudly.

Two passers-by heard barking and noticed a drowning invalid. While one of them ran to the scene, he managed to call for help from police officer Adam Doty. “So we both ran there. I jumped into the water, my friend grabbed his hands, and I grabbed his legs, and we pulled him ashore, ”a second passerby described what was happening.

The elderly man was treated at the scene. After that, Doty and a St. Lucie County fireman helped the victim get home – his wheelchair was damaged due to water and did not work.

The dog Sarah was next to the owner all this time. “She is a wonderful dog. I have always loved her, love and will love,” admitted Smith.

