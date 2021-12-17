The dog rests in his brother’s bed because he has decided that it is more comfortable than his usual and uncomfortable bed. Too bad that the tonnages of the two furry brothers are not exactly the same. Because the one who gets into the other’s bed is a Labrador. While the other, who has been robbed of his bed, is a Chihuahua. Not exactly happy with this home theft.

Photo source from video on TikTok by rerelovessilverfox

The reaction of the little Chihuahua when his older brother, a Labrador, steals his bed, it went viral. We know that dogs love to steal things from others, not just furry siblings but human members of their family as well.

This puppy, like many other dogs, knows he has his own place to sleep. But we don’t know why he got it into his head to go to sleep in his brother’s kennel, who is a Chihuahua. While he is a Labrador Retriever.

TikTok user @rerelovessilverfox one day he decided to share the hilarious skit on his account, in which the “big” honey-colored Labrador tries to sneak into the kennel of the little Chihuahua who lives at home with him.

He tries and tries again and even if it seems the most uncomfortable position in the world, since the dimensions are too small for his size, he does not give up. Not even when the rightful owner, rightly, he shows up to take a look to understand what is happening.

Dog rests in his brother’s bed, who looks a little upset

The Labrador wants to sleep at all costs. And even if the Chihuahua tries to reclaim its place, it’s too late now. The older brother has taken possession of his bed. Which is now his favorite place to sleep.

It will mean that the Chihuahua will expand so much to sleep since, let’s imagine the Labrador’s kennel is at least double its size!