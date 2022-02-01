British organic pet food manufacturer OMNI has given dog owners a chance to cash in on saving the planet from harmful emissions. The company offered owners and pets money for the rejection of meat and animal products in the diet, writes euronews.

The successful applicant, along with their dog, will be required to become vegan for three months. During this period, the company will provide plant food, treats and toys for animals made from environmentally friendly materials. In addition, for each month of a safe lifestyle for the planet, OMNI will pay the owner more than three thousand euros (260 thousand rubles).

Related materials:

Among the duties of the program participant is to monitor changes in their condition and in the well-being of the pet with the transition to plant foods. The owner will be required to enter daily data on the questionnaire about health, energy levels, behavior, digestion, sleep, and physical characteristics such as weight, skin, hair or coat condition.

OMNI explains the emergence of an unusual action by people’s distrust of vegan food for animals. Through this initiative, the company hopes to show the benefits of plant-based foods for both dogs and humans. According to the British Veterinary Association, organic food is safe for animals with a balanced diet. However, experts do not recommend transferring a dog to a vegan diet on your own – it is better to do this under the supervision of specialists.

Yora, a UK-based insect protein food manufacturer, has calculated that one large dog that eats chicken causes 21.6 tons of carbon dioxide emissions over its lifetime. Beef-based feed has an even larger carbon footprint, with 117.9 tons of CO2 emissions per animal eating it. Due to the rejection of plant products in the dog’s diet, the amount of harmful emissions, according to experts, will be reduced to five tons.

Earlier, British experts found that the production of food for cats and dogs based on meat harms the planet in the same way as the annual emissions from 13.6 million cars. A significant part of the emissions is associated with the cultivation and maintenance of livestock. Help in the fight against global warming, according to experts, can transfer pets to environmentally friendly food from insects.