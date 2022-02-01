Facade of Televisa San Ángel, in Mexico City. Rogelio Morales (DARKFOURTH)

Televisa and Univision have completed this Monday their merger process in order to become a giant in the Spanish-language media sector and reach 100 million Spanish-speakers. The new company will be called TelevisaUnivision, as reported by the companies in a statement, which has stated that with this merger the largest content library in Spanish in the world will be achieved, with 300,000 hours of content and “a wide portfolio of products ”, for example in terms of rights to broadcast sports.

“The closing of our transaction marks a historic moment for our company and our industry,” said Wade Davis, CEO of TelevisaUnivision. Davis has assured that with this transaction the “combination” of two “iconic companies” and “market leaders” is achieved, which will generate a “business without comparison in the global media landscape”.

“The combination of content assets from Televisa and Univision, the two leading media companies in the two largest Spanish-speaking markets in the world, has created a company with enormous potential,” added Alfonso de Angoitia, executive president of Univision. Board of Directors of Televisa Univision.

channel combination

Televisa’s four broadcast channels, 27 pay-TV channels, the Videocine movie studio, Blim TV’s subscription video-on-demand service and the Televisa trademark will be combined with Univision’s assets in the United States.

These include the Univision and UniMás broadcast networks, nine Spanish-language cable networks, 59 television stations and 57 radio stations in the main US Hispanic markets, in addition to the PrendeTV AVOD platform.

Together, TelevisaUnivision owns the world’s largest library of Spanish-language content and intellectual property, and the most prolific long-form Spanish-language content engine in the industry. “As a result of the combination, TelevisaUnivision will reach more than 60% of the respective television audiences in both the United States and Mexico, as well as 100 million Spanish-speakers every day.”

Since announcing the transaction in April 2021, Univision and Televisa have each transformed their core businesses in anticipation of the integration. At that time, it was reported that Grupo Televisa would receive 4.8 billion dollars, of which 3 billion would be in cash and the rest in shares, to become the majority shareholder, with a 45% stake, of the new company TelevisaUnivision.

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has advanced in his morning conference that this Monday the operation was closed, presuming that it would leave some 15,000 million pesos (about 720 million dollars) in taxes for the country.

