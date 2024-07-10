Guanajuato.- Through social networks it was spread The touching story of a dog who came to a school asking for food and ended up graduating with the students in Guanajuato.

At the College of Scientific and Technological Studies of the State of Guanajuato (Cecyteg), a stray dog ​​looking for food He found much more than that: he found a home.

The dog named “Canelo” by students and teachershas been adopted by the educational community and has become a beloved figure within the school. So much so that Canelo participated in the graduation ceremony with the students.

The publication jokes that Canelo still has three subjects to pass and he failed one for fouls, but because of his adorable way of being, and because of his status as the team’s favorite, he earned forgiveness,

Users were quick to react and made comments such as: “Even a dog has studied more than me,” “Give him a Benito Juárez scholarship“, and “Haha how cute and funny.”

