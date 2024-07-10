Juarez City.- A fire that started in a business dedicated to the sale of used auto parts (junkyard) reached a house in the town of Loma Blanca, this morning.

Municipal police officers were the first to respond to the incident that occurred at the property located on the Juárez-Porvenir highway, right in front of an elementary school.

The fire started in two cars belonging to the business and quickly reached the roof of a house from where its residents were able to escape, explained a commander from the Valle District.

There were no injuries, only damage to the environment and homes, a fire captain reported.