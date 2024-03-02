Economists link the possibility of the development of the electronic chip industry to the ability to consume water, and point out their fear of the impact of water scarcity on chip manufacturing companies and the supply chains of this technology and causing its prices to rise if supplies decrease, especially since the chip industry is considered a water-thirsty industry, as factories consume huge quantities. Of water to cool the machines and ensure they are free of dust or debris.

