With his usual dedication and humility, Pope francesco faced a challenging day, complicated by a further problem: the bronchitis. Her voice, made hoarse by coughing spasms, nevertheless resonated in the Blessings room as he addressed those present. Thanking everyone for their presence, she admitted hers inability to read the prepared speech due to his health condition.

The conditions of Pope Francis after the day hospital at Gemelli

Nonetheless, he had the determination necessary to maintain the commitments previously made. And this also became evident when, aboard a modest white 500, he headed to Gemelli on the Tiber Island to undergo a lung scan. The checks were used to exclude the presence of pneumonia, a concern already experienced last November.

The day hospital at Gemelli, held last week, had been planned with the utmost description, without official announcements. Pope Francis had left the clinic shortly after midday, with the consent of the doctors, accompanied by his trusted personal nurse and some gendarmes.

Meanwhile, in the heart of the Vatican, the president of the Court, Giuseppe Pignatone, inaugurated the judicial year with the presence of the Pontiff. Despite the unease currently felt, Pope Francis participated, allowing Monsignor Filippo Ciampanelli to read the prepared speech.

Alessandro Diddi, Vatican promoter of justice, underlined the importance of the credibility of the service carried out at an international level. He highlighted 2023's successes in both civil and criminal trials, despite challenges related to the Vatican's position outside the European Union.

In the meantime, the total support of Pope Francis, whose decisive and modest spirit is of great inspiration to the faithful and beyond, became evident. Even in moments of physical fragility, he continues to represent a lighthouse in the night, especially now, in light of the numerous conflicts in every part of the world.