veronica castro seventy-year-old, would be going through a bad time, this after a famous entertainment magazine revealed that the famous would have assumptions mental problemswhich have been derived from all the controversies that have come to light in recent years.

It all started after Yolanda Andrade pointed out that several years ago she had an alleged relationship with Verónica Castro, who since then has not spoken out about the controversy, as she preferred to stay away from the cameras, although many have criticized this action by not saying anything.

As expected, the media searched for the people closest to the former host of Big Brother VIP and it was her son Michel Saenz who denied the information, assuring that veronica castro He only has slight pains in his body from the fall he had while riding an elephant.

Verónica Castro in one more controversy about her life / Instagram

Faced with these rumors, Laura Bozzo, too upset, exploded at the gossip, since she has always been a friend of Verónica Castro, pointing out that she is better than ever, also it is not the first time that the Peruvian host defends her from the gossip that has come out light on the Vero.

What a pity to see how a great pride of Mexico for her talent and beauty is denigrated based on rumors, I am lucky to be her friend and we talk, obviously she does not have any mental problems, I hope to see her soon, “wrote Laura Bozzo in the publication launched on the mental health of Verónica Castro.