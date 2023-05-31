The new Range Rover Sport SV it’s the Range Rover Sport more powerful and faster than ever. The 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine with technology mild-hybrid delivers 635 HP of power and pushes the high-performance SUV to 290 km/h. The Range Rover Sport SV is more powerful than 60 HP and 50 Nm more than the previous generation Range Rover Sport SVR Supercharged 5.0 liter V8.
Range Rover Sport SV engine and performance
There Range Rover Sport SV it is equipped exclusively with a new petrol engine Twin-Turbo MHEV 4.4-litre V8which delivers 635 HP and 750 Nm of couple. It is able to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds and to reach a maximum speed of 290 km/h. The CO2 emissions they are also 15% lower than the engine 575hp V8 of the previous model.
The V8 uses for the first time the MHEV technology, which offers greater efficiency by recovering the energy that would be lost during deceleration and braking to redistribute it for improved acceleration response. The V8 engine is associated with a eight-speed automatic transmission.
Range Rover Sport SV technical characteristics
The performance of Range Rover Sport SV are made possible by a combination of features that enable a weight saving up to 76 kgincluding the world’s first option of 23-inch carbon fiber wheelscarbon ceramic brakes (option available for the first time on a Range Rover) e aerodynamic improvements as standard, including a carbon fiber hood.
It also benefits from the suspension system 6D Dynamics, which eliminates the need for conventional anti-roll bars, dramatically reduces pitch and body roll to keep the body shape nearly level during cornering and extreme acceleration. The trim is lowest between 10 mm and 25 mm compared to other Range Rover Sport models. Among the features of the sporty high-performance SUV are also the intelligent 4×4 tractionthe four wheel steeringtorque vectoring and the active rear limited slip differential.
Also for the first time on a Range Rover they are mounted 305 rear tires20mm wider than the 285 fronts, with tyres Michelin Pilot Sport All Season 4 standard.
The performance exterior design of the new Range Rover Sport SV includes a unique front end aerodynamically optimizedreprofiled lower body sides and functional quad tailpipes tipped in carbon fiber for the active exhaust system as focal points of the rear.
The carbon fiber detailing of the Range Rover lettering, front bumper blades, grille surround, bonnet louvres and side vents can be complemented with the exposed finish of the bonnet center section in Carbon Fiber. carbon fiber.
Inside the passenger compartment, we find the exclusives SV Performance seats from the satin carbon fiber seatbacks with integrated headrests, more sculpted cushions and illuminated SV logo on the seatbacks.
A new extension is available in PU Ultrafabrics, with light, seamless, “3D Knit to Form” fabric. Transmission paddles with illuminated edges sit behind a steering wheel with improved thumb grip contouring.
Range Rover Sport SV price
The starting price of the Range Rover Sport SV is 213,000 euros.
Photo new Range Rover Sport SV
