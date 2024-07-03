A question was received from a reader who said:

My residential lease in Abu Dhabi ends next week, and the landlord told me today that there will be a 5% increase in rent. Is this legal? He is supposed to send me a sufficient notice in advance so that I can look for another alternative.

the answer :

Legal Advisor Dr. Youssef Al Sharif:

Of course, he had to notify you of his desire to increase the rental value before the end of the contract, depending on the type of the rented property, in accordance with Article 16 of the Abu Dhabi Rental Law No. 20 of 2006, which obliges the landlord, if he wishes to amend the terms of the contract (including the rental value) upon renewal of the contract, to notify the tenant two months before the end of the valid period if it is residential, and three months if it is commercial, industrial, or for practicing a liberal profession.

You can send your inquiries to the email:

[email protected]