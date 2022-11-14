Dozens of people here and thousands in Mexico City and in the main cities of the country took to the streets yesterday to demonstrate in the march called “The INE does not touch” either “Me I defend the INE”, to send a message to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and to deputies and senators who back down on their attempts at electoral reform.

In Mexico City they marched from the Angel of Independence to the Monument to the Revolution, led by figures such as former president Vicente Fox, deputy Santiago Creel; the national leader of the PRI, Alejandro Moreno; Claudia Ruiz Massieu, Beatriz Paredes and Mario Zamora.

The former president of the IFE José Woldenberg was the only speaker and called to defend the INEbastion of democracy and political stability in the country, which has made possible the peaceful alternation in the elections in Mexico, although he recognized that our democracy is still perfectible, but that it should not fall under the control of the government.

Here, among the main organizers of the march, which left from Parque Carranza to the facilities of the INE, located by Independencia, near the Juárez drain, are: Raúl Gastélum, the leader of the National Civic Front; the leadership and well-known PAN members, Brenda Látigo and personalities from social organizations. In Culiacán they affirmed that between 10,000 and 15,000 people had participated.

The March It takes place at a time when the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, assures that the negotiations with the parliamentary fractions to approve the reform before December 15 are already well advanced, and that the Morenoites foresee a plan B, of reforms to secondary laws, in case consensus for constitutional reform is not achieved.

The PRI members, who have just supported the reform of the National Guard, now closed ranks with the opposition and attended the march, but there are still doubts about changes of opinion that could happen at the last minute since the reform will not be decided in the elections. streets, but in the legislative chambers, but for now the legislators must take note of the message that the demonstrators sent them yesterday.

Potpourri. From Los Mochis or from the north of the state are the majority of the strongest candidates to preside over the PRI in Sinaloa, since the former president of El Fuerte Nubia Ramos declares herself more than ready to contend in the internal election and only asks for a level floor, also the former mayor of Ahome Álvaro Ruelas, just waits for the call to register to be released, and the former president of the party in Ahome Marcos Osuna speaks loudly so that they do not set aside their aspirations.

It so happens that a Mochitense, Senator Mario Zamora, is also the highest ranking PRI member of the moment and because of his closeness to Alejandro Moreno, everyone says that his opinion will be decisive when appointing Cinthia Valenzuela’s replacement.

LAW. Today in the State Congress, deputy Serapio Vargas will touch on a rather thorny issue since he will give a conference to explain the bill to prohibit the use of glyphosate and pesticides in the field.

