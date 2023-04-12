The United States faces one of the largest intelligence leaks of the decadethreatening not only national security but also the intelligence sources of the North American country and the confidence of Western allies in entrusting secret information that is now available to potential enemies of the country.

Intelligence agencies such as the FBI and the National Security Agency are investigating the perpetrators behind this leak. Although there are still no concrete indications of those responsible, there are suspicions that would point to the Kremlin.

For its part, Russia considered on Wednesday that the leak of classified US documents on the conflict in Ukraine could be part of a Washington’s disinformation campaign aimed at “misleading” Russia.

Dozens of photos of documents circulated on the online platforms of Twitter, Telegram, Discord and other sites in recent days, although some may have been circulating on the internet for weeks, if not monthsbefore they began to receive media attention.

In addition to information on Ukraine, the documents also include confidential analysis of US allies, whom US officials now seek to reassure after the security breach was breached.

The city of Bakhmut became a strategic defense point for Ukraine.

The consequences of the apparent leak could be significant, even deadly.and could put US intelligence sources at risk as well as provide valuable information to enemies of the country.

In this sense, the spokesman for National Security of the White House, John

Kirby said that Washington is contacting allies and partners at “very high levels” to inform them about the leak case.

Many of the documents are no longer available in the places where they appeared for the first time and others were removed by the United States.

One of the reasons that could lead one to believe that Russian forces are behind the massive document leak is the apparent modification of certain figures so that Russia would appear to have a greater advantage in the war in Ukraine.

US media and agencies have pointed out that in some of the leaked images Russian casualty figures would be modified to be lower than the real ones, as well as the increase in the deaths of the Ukrainian side.

However, these suspicions have not been confirmed by intelligence agencies that they have just begun their investigations, which could take time to deliver an accurate verdict due to the complexity and magnitude of the leak through different internet channels, which makes it difficult to track down those responsible.

Late last week, classified US documents were posted online, a leak that the Pentagon says poses a “very serious risk” to US national security.

Among other matters, the documents allude to the doubts of the United States regarding the chances of success of the Ukrainian counteroffensive that kyiv would be preparing.

Relations between Russia and the United States are at minimum levels and have greatly deteriorated in the aftermath of the Russian assault on the Ukraine.

After a series of military defeats and heavy losses, Moscow presents the conflict as a proxy conflict orchestrated by the West against Russia, with the Europeans and the Americans supporting Ukraine militarily and financially.

