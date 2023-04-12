Tension is growing within the Third Pole after yesterday’s rift between Carlo Calenda and Matteo Renzi. “Every two seconds a more or less insulting statement comes out from an Italia Viva manager or parliamentarian. I calmly recall that we have a meeting at 6.30 to discuss a crucial substantive issue. Let’s try to get there ”, writes the leader of Action on social media, who is aiming for the meeting in which the vote will be taken on the proposal to form a single centrist party.

A new political entity which, however, is not born under the best auspices, given what has happened in the last 24 hours: to trigger all the reaction of the former minister of economic development’s loyalists, who have not welcomed Renzi’s appointment as editorial director of the newspaper Il Riformista, accusing the former premier of “tacticism” and of not wanting to give up positions of power within Italia Viva. Supporters of the former prime minister have announced that they have received a document from Action “document concerning the proposal for the constitution of the single party” and that they have proposed with an official note “some proposed changes, essentially concerning the guarantees of a democratic path from below”.

“The controversy of these hours seems to me a truly surreal controversy: as Italia Viva we met yesterday and we are convinced that we must move forward quickly. The dissolution of Action and Italia Viva is a step decreed by the birth of the new party ”, Davide Faraone, deputy of Action-Italia Viva, told Sky. “No one has ever said they want to keep parties alive which, with a new formation, would no longer be of any use. Hearing Calenda who continually accuses Renzi of stepping back or Richetti who speaks of conflicts of interest remains an incomprehensible way of proceeding for me ”, he added.