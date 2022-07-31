from Anna Fregonara

Analyzes revealed that dogs fed raw meat excreted more bacteria than Escherichia coli, the most widespread and often drug-resistant pathogenic bacterium.

L’feeding domestic dogs with raw meat may be associated with a greater presence of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, that is to say resistant to the action of the drugs used to fight them. This was revealed by researchers from the University of Bristol, authors of two studies published on Journal of Antimicrobial Chemotherapy and in the magazine One Health.

Research on dogs Scholars recruited a total of 823 dogs, both adults and puppies. The owners filled out questionnaires about their pets, their diet and the environment they live in and provided stool samples from their dogs. Analyzes showed that animals fed raw meat may be more likely to excrete Escherichia coli bacteria in the stool (E. coli) antibiotic-resistant, regardless of age or duration of raw meat feeding. This does not mean that the animal or the owner will fall ill, said Matthew Avison, professor of molecular bacteriology at the University of Bristol who led the microbiological aspects of these studies. It does mean, however, that we should do everything we can to reduce the circulation of E. coli and other critically important antibiotic-resistant bacteria – not feeding raw meat to dogs could help achieve this. THE. coli a widespread bacterium found in the intestines of all humans and animals, however some strains can be a common cause of many diseases. See also Anatomy learning, with 3D tools more satisfied students

The (unenviable) primacy of Italy There is no cause for alarm because these resistant germs are not necessarily passed from dog to man. The most likely cause is the presence of antibiotics in the meat. This study makes us reflect on the importance of an effective “one health” action, that is to manage the emergency of bacterial resistance at the level of humans, animals and the environment as if it were a unique health, continues Franco Scaglione , full professor of Pharmacology at the University of Milan. Italy is the country that has done less in terms of combating antibiotic resistance, so much so that, according to a study published in “The Lancet”, we are number one for mortality from multidrug-resistant germs.

The most pathogenic bacterium As stated in the latest report on the use of antibiotics in Italy by the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa), in 2020 the percentages of resistance to the main classes of antibiotics for the eight pathogens under surveillance remain high, although in some cases they are down compared to previous years. Among these eight pathogens is E. coli which is the most widespread pathogenic bacterium. very often at the origin of cystitis, for example, or intestinal infections, continues Scaglione. Five of the eight pathogens mentioned in the report are resistant to many antibiotics and this is a huge problem because they are treatments that are important to us. See also Fourth vaccine dose, Crisanti: "I'll do it, but it's not enough to protect fragile people"