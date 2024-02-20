'At the bottom there is a place', the América TV series, is one of the most watched programs by Peruvian families. Likewise, many of its characters have become loved by the audience, although not all of them continue in this new season, as is the case of the actress Irma Maury, who played Doña Nelly.

Actress Irma Maury continues to be one of the most talked-about actresses to return to the series and be able to keep company with Don 'Gil', her partner in fiction. However, Gustavo Well, actor who gives life to this character, expressed his opinion about the absence of his 'dove' in 'AFHS'.

What did Gustavo Bueno say about Irma Maury?

Gustavo Well, In an interaction for the social network TikTok, he was asked if he missed Mrs. Nelly (Irma Maury). When faced with this question, the actor did not hesitate to answer emphatically no. “No, not at all, why am I going to lie to you. I live my series day by day and I am very happy with the people who are here now and I have a good time,” express.

It should be noted that, in 'At the bottom there is room', both actors played a couple. However, the character of Doña Nelly is no longer present because she dies due to a great shock upon finding out that she won the lottery and that she would become a millionaire.

What did Gustavo Bueno say about his role in 'AFHS'?

Gustavo Bueno He also spoke about his character as Don 'Gil' in the series. The actor considers that he is more recognized on the streets for his role in the film 'The City and the Dogs', in which he played a soldier. “More than with Don 'Gil', what they identify me with is the military man Gamboa, Iván Rojas. They always tell me: 'Why are you looking at me, cadet?! They greet me like this, it is stronger than Don Gilberto himself, despite the daily broadcast. Maybe for the very children, well yes, but from 20 years ago they identify me with the movies,” he said.

What is the movie 'The City and the Dogs' about?

'The City and the Dogs' is a 1985 Peruvian film that adapts the novel of the same name written by the Peruvian author Mario Vargas Llosa. It was directed by Francisco José Lombardi and was shown at the Cannes Film Festival. Besides, This film criticizes Peruvian society by exposing machismo and violence within a military school in Lima. The story describes the intense brutality faced by the young students of this Lima military educational institution.

When does the eleventh season of 'AFHS' start?

The new season of 'At the bottom there is room' has not yet made its broadcast day official. However, the series could return at the beginning of April, because, by then, 'Súper Ada', Maricarmen Marín's series, would also end.