Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/20/2024 – 19:53

A helicopter crashed late this Tuesday afternoon, 20th, in a forested area on the outskirts of a supermarket in Barueri, a city in the metropolitan region of São Paulo. Seven occupants, including two children, were injured, but no deaths were reported.

According to preliminary information from the Fire Department, six of them were taken to emergency units in the city, while the pilot was taken to Hospital das Clínicas, in the west zone of the capital of São Paulo. The incident was recorded at around 4:22 pm.

The corporation stated that the accident occurred on Avenida Marco, very close to the Hugão Atacado & Varejo supermarket. In total, nine vehicles and a helicopter were moved to the scene of the accident, in the Chácaras Marco neighborhood.

Firefighters reported that six victims were transported to emergency units in Barueri – one of them suffered cardiorespiratory arrest. The pilot was taken by helicopter to Hospital das Clínicas. He suffered a fractured femur after getting stuck in the aircraft's hardware.

According to the Public Security Secretariat (SSP), the injured were three men, two women and two children. The ministry reported that, in addition to the Fire Department, the Civil Police are also on site. “Details will be provided after the police report is registered,” he said.

Barueri city hall stated that the access points close to the accident site were closed by traffic agents on Romeiros road and Tilápia street, under the care and monitoring of teams from the Urban Mobility Secretariat (Semurb).

The municipal management also activated the Civil Defense and the Municipal Civil Guard (GCM), linked to the Secretariat of Urban Security and Social Defense. Brazilian Air Force teams are also on their way to the site. There are no records of properties affected by the helicopter crash. The circumstances of the accident are yet to be clarified.