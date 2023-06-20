Las Vegas, Nevada.- This Monday, through an institutional video by the commissioner of the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF), Juan Carlos Rodriguez Basit was reported about concluding with the contract of the argentinian coach, Diego Coccain front of the National Team of Mexico.

The news came as a surprise to locals and strangers, since in the next few days Mexico will make his debut in Gold Cup 2023 after closing his participation in the Concacaf League of Nationstournament that saw win USA when being thrashed in Las Vegas, Snowfall in round of semifinals.

Despite obtaining the third place in the competition, the directors chose to dismiss the technical director and assign as interim Jaime Lozano, former mexican player who led to the Mexican sub-23 team in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Gameswhere he achieved the bronze medal.

Before landing on the International Airport of Mexico City (AICM), Diego Martin Coccain an interview with David Medrano, recounted what happened today after receiving the news from the executive president of Femexfut, Ivar Sisniega.

«He came to tell me that they had made the decision that we were no longer the coaching staff of the selection. Faced with these decisions, there is not much to do, we talked to the players, we explained to them, I wanted to convey it so that people know what happened, it was a decision on the part of the Federationwhich must be respected, “he confessed.

Diego Cocca came to the Mexican team after being crowned double champion with Guadalajara Atlas and lead the Tigres UANL for a short period, a decision that he has not regretted to date, since his objective was to help the team from within. Tricolor but in four months’ labor he could not do much.

“It’s true, I was in a very good and supported project, but I love this country very much, it would have been the team of another country, with all due respect, I would have doubted it a lot, I’m sad for not being able to help the team from within, We began to find the paths but in four months it is impossible,” he mentioned. Diego Cocca.