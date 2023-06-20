Handball player Kay Smits is ‘completely rotten’, but is in the Champions League final

,,Completely rotten”, is handball player Kay Smits after the semi-finals of the Champions League. But SC Magdeburg’s victory against Barcelona – forced through a series of penalties – makes everything right for the Limburger, who on Sunday can become the first Dutchman to get his hands on the most important cup for clubs. Because Luc Steins misses the final again with Paris Saint-Germain.