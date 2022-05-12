After the farewell to Giulia Lisioli Blanco was spotted in Turin with his new girlfriend

In the course of the last few hours, a news about it has arrived Blanco that has left the world of the web speechless. Following the end of his romance with her ex Giulia Lisiolithe famous singer has found serenity with another lass. Are you curious to know who it is? Let’s find out together!

Without a shadow of a doubt, Blanco is one of the singers most loved and esteemed of recent times. After obtaining the title of winner to the Sanremo Festival 2022 together with Mahmood, the singer is gaining more and more fame. He is currently in Turin to represent theItaly toEurovision Song Contest 2022.

However, a few have surfaced on the web recently indiscretions because of which he ended up in the center of gossip. According to the numerous rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, the artist would have officially said goodbye to Giulia Lisioli and now he would have a new fiancée. In fact, some paparazzi have immortalized him whizzing on a scooter through the streets of the city of Turin in the company of his new flame.

According to what was declared by the well-informed, Blanco’s new girlfriend would be Martina Valdes. It seems that the love story between the two would go on for a few weeks after the victory at Sanremo Festival 2022. Currently none have arrived yet denial or confirmation by those directly involved but at the same time they do not bother to show themselves in the light of day.

Martina Valdes: who is Blanco’s new girlfriend

Martina Valdes has 20 years and was born in Desenzano del Garda, in the province of Brescia. The girl is one professional dancer. You graduated from the Art Movement Studio, a highly prestigious dance school in Milan. Furthermore, you work at the Mamacita Club in the Milanese capital.