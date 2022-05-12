Starfield the new big bet Bethesda just had a delay. The ambitious space exploration title was scheduled for release later this year. However, his company decided to delay his departure for some time in 2023..

The news of the delay comes from the official Bethesda Twitter. In a statement they indicate that the team behind Starfield have very ambitious aspirations for itl. That is why they decided to give it more development time. In this way, players will receive the best possible game.

The statement takes the opportunity to thank the fans for the support they have shown to Starfield. Bethesda He assures that this passion is another of the factors that led them to make the decision. It is very likely that they do not want to disappoint those who are eagerly awaiting their new title.

Source: Bethesda

It’s not all bad news assured that we will soon have a look at the gameplay of Starfield. So far we only know a trailer and some videos behind the development, with several planets that we can visit on our trips.

There is still no new date set for 2023. That is why we will have to be attentive to any news regarding Starfield. We’ll probably get our first look at its gameplay at the next Bethesda and Microsoft conference in June..

Starfield isn’t the only Bethesda game to be delayed

The announcement about the delay of Starfield also has bad news for those waiting redfall. Bethesda also decided to delay this game until 2023. The reasons are exactly the same, that come from a desire to deliver a good quality product.

Source: Bethesda

redfall is a game developed by Arkane Studioswho gave us deathloop and both titles of Dishonored. From what we could see in his presentation, a first-person shooter full of magic, vampires and a multiplayer component awaits us here. Do you think the extra time was necessary to Starfield and Redfall? Tell us in the comments.

