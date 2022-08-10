What happens if we merge Better Call Saul, one of the most beloved TV series of all time, and the GameBoy, one of the most beloved consoles of all time? The result can only be surprising and Lumpy Touch, a YouTube channel that has over six hundred thousand subscribers, thought of answering this question.

Essentially, ours transformed the Breaking Bad spin-off series into a game for the first ever GameBoy: it is a platform in perfect Super Mario style, with side scrolling levels. The music, unfortunately, is not original: they were taken, in fact, from some historical titles of the first portable console from Nintendo such as Castelvania: The Adventure and Turok 2.

One thing is certain: seeing Saul Goodman in Pixel Art has a certain effect. In addition to the protagonist of the series now in its sixth season, we can choose two other playable characters, each with its own peculiarity: we are talking about Kim Wexler, Jill / Saul’s confidant, and Mike, whom the protagonist often uses to investigate. .

In short, it is a brilliant idea on the part of Lumpy Touch who is not new to venturing into enterprises of this type. On his YouTube channel you can admire all the experiments he has carried out during his career.