An armed conflict between China and the United States over the Taiwan issue will lead to an “economic and military nightmare” for the entire planet. Reviewer writes about it The Telegraph Roger Bootle.

“It (the situation. – Ed.) will have terrible consequences that go far beyond the economy. If it escalates into a war involving the United States, the results will be devastating,” the author said in an August 7 article.

Although Taiwan is a small region, it plays a significant role in the global economy and produces a significant portion of the microchips needed to run a knowledge-intensive economy, Bootle said. China is also important to the planet, as it accounts for 15% of world merchandise exports, the observer recalled.

The journalist believes that if Beijing manages to blockade the island, its economy will cease to function normally. Against the background of already existing problems that have accumulated due to the pandemic and the Ukraine conflict, the Taiwan crisis will disrupt global supply chains.

On August 10, former Kuomintang party member Joanna Lei (Lei Qian) said that US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan is the first act in the US scenario to contain China, which also involves military action.

She noted that Washington would like to “hold a small local war to destroy the status quo, gain control of the situation, contain the economic and regional rise of China.”

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said that all friction in the Taiwan Strait was caused by US actions. Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said on August 8 that the United States is solely responsible for the current tense situation, so the American side must bear the consequences.

The situation around Taiwan escalated after information appeared about the visit of the speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi to the island. The politician arrived at the Taipei airport on August 2, despite China’s strong request to refrain from the move. The congresswoman called her visit “evidence of the United States’ commitment to supporting Taiwanese democracy.”

Pelosi’s visit was the first such trip to Taiwan by a speaker of the US House of Representatives since 1997.

After that, the PRC authorities decided to temporarily suspend cooperation with the United States in some areas.

Beijing has repeatedly urged Washington to stop interfering in China’s internal affairs and pandering to the pro-Taiwan independence forces. According to the official position of the PRC, supported by most countries, including Russia, Taiwan is considered one of the Chinese provinces.