Documents HS Vision Pickup from Docpoint: An unadorned cross-section of Chinese state capitalism tells you how many teeth you can see when you smile. And forcing Westerners to look in the mirror.

The Ascension, presented at the Docpoint Festival, is an unadorned cross-section of state-driven capitalism.

A megaphone you will hear a sound that lists the features. Length less than 175 centimeters, age should not be more than 35 years, no tattoos or hair color. There must be no metal in the body. Daily salary is 220 Yuan, about 30 euros.

People are flocking on the street. The poster says, “Work hard and all your wishes will come true.”

Documentary Ascension is a cross-section of today’s China and state-led capitalism. The award-winning film is part of the Docpoint program at the documentary film festival. This year, the online Docpoint will begin on January 31st.

Sino-American Jessica Kingdon directed by the documentary takes the viewer to factories, water parks, luxury dinners and construction sites. The film is executed in a way that is reminiscent of the author Anton Chekhov mouthpiece: show, do not explain.

There is no narrative sound, but the image lingers on the production lines, in the expressions and gestures of the people doing their work. One is playing a video game, the snout is hanging from the mouth and the mouth is grinding food. Others precisely set the dinner table with the help of a ruler and a meter.

1.4 billion people live in China. There are 255 Chinese for every Finn. Almost all of them hope to benefit from the economic growth that China has achieved in recent years.

That means working hard, attending trainings that advise on how hard to hug and how many teeth to show when you smile.

Everyone the wishes of the Chinese will not come true. Or, as the speaker at the Economic Conference puts it, “Wealth goes to those to whom it belongs.”

The conference audience will also hear that the Chinese have five times the consumption potential compared to the US. China is already the world’s biggest polluter. But from China, the situation is different. State-led capitalism requires some kind of promise of a better, horizon-like potential that remains unfulfilled to stay together.

Money and getting rich motivate. The documentary draws a picture of Chinese who are willing to work hard. Working days can be more than 10 hours. At the students ’giant water park party, the audience is wild by announcing thanks for pounding.

Ascension does not underline anything. Yet the influence of the West is obvious. Sometimes the embroidery machine stitches Make America Great Again text. Video players drink Pepsi. Dinner will feature a drinking glass designed so that even Westerners with a big nose will be able to drink from it.

Sex dolls are made in one of the documentary factories. It turns out that human-sized silicone dolls are handmade according to the customer’s wishes. Workers melt the silicone with a 400-degree heat iron, patch holes in the shoulder of the doll, and paint the nipples meticulously in the right shades.

Kind of Ascension forcing Westerners to look in the mirror. Our way of life has become an advertisement for developing countries. When we enjoy our standard of living, we often close our eyes to what makes it possible. Most of the technology we use is made in Asia, often in China. The country also gets huge amounts of the weirdest plastic waste that ends up in the oceans as waste.

The Chinese dream still seems to be doing surprisingly well. But in the end, the worst resistance of every dream is reality.

Ascension can be viewed from 31..1 to 6.2. Docpointin website.