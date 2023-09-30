Antalya Mayor Muhittin Bocak announced the cancellation of the Golden Orange Film Festival in the city on Friday evening, a day after the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism withdrew its support for the festival..

The Ministry objected to the film “Hakmu Law” or “The Decree”, which is a documentary film that focuses on the difficulties faced by a teacher and a doctor who were dismissed from their jobs following the coup attempt in Turkey on July 15, 2016..

“It is very sad that in such an important festival, the power of art is used to propagate the Fethullah Gulen terrorist organization through the perception of the victim,” the Ministry of Culture said in a statement.“.

It is noteworthy that (FETO) is an abbreviation used by the Turkish government for the movement led by the US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom the government accuses of masterminding the failed coup attempt.

The ministry added that it “will not be part of efforts to discredit the epic struggle that our beloved nation waged on July 15 and use art as a provocative element.”“.