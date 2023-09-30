Actor from the film “Republic of ShKID” Alexander Lipov died at the age of 83

Russian actor Alexander Lipov died at the age of 83, this was reported at the Oryol Drama Theater “Russian Style” named after. MM. Bakhtin on the page “In contact with”.

The artist died on September 29, the cause of his death is not specified. Farewell to him will take place in Orel on October 1.

Alexander Lipov is known for his roles in such films as “Republic of SHKID”, “Allow Takeoff!”, “Omega Option” and many others.

For 35 years, the actor worked at the Lenfilm film studio, starred in 50 films, worked on one-man shows in the drama theater and read classical prose on Leningrad Radio. The artist was awarded the “Honorary Cinematographer of Russia” badge.

“Everyone who personally knows him will remember him as a wonderful actor, an interesting conversationalist, a man of great wisdom and a subtle soul, ready to help and support at any moment,” noted the Russian Style Theater.

