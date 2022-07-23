Maryam Boukhatamine (Ras Al Khaimah)

Employees of the emergency department in the medical facilities in Ras Al Khaimah attributed the decrease in cases of heat exhaustion for workers, which are received during this period of the year, to about 85%, as a result of the implementation of the decision to stop work at noon years ago, not to mention the provision of treatment and first aid in all health centers , stressing that there are competent authorities that follow up on the extent of the companies’ commitment.

They drew attention to the role of companies in providing awareness-raising publications about the dangers of heat exhaustion during the summer, stressing the importance of providing an appropriate and comfortable work environment for the worker, adhering to the laws imposed by the state to reduce work injuries, adherence to international standards and health requirements, and reducing the rate of heat exhaustion and heat stroke cases. They stressed that its purpose is to educate the workers segment of the risks associated with high temperatures and how to provide the necessary treatment and assistance for this segment.

Dr. Khaled Adnan, a specialist in dermatology in Ras Al Khaimah, confirmed that the summer period is one of the periods in which sunstrokes and skin diseases abound, with weather fluctuations, high temperatures and humidity, especially the category of children and people with sensitive skin, especially as some families break the summer routine by heading to swimming pools, and basins. Which may sometimes add high percentages of chlorine, contrary to the internationally recognized percentages, in addition to a number of disinfectants that may expose the body to severe skin problems, such as redness that is accompanied by pain most of the time, and which may affect most of the times people and children who have sensitive skin, stressing Patients with fungal infections or skin and eye infections should not go to swimming pools until they recover completely, and everyone is advised to take a warm bath after swimming and with a medical type of soap.

Dr. Abeer Adel, a family physician, noted that the effects of heat stress on the body include an increase in heart rate, low blood pressure and an increased risk of heart attack, not to mention excessive sweating and a feeling of skin heat when touching it, in addition to headaches, dizziness and fainting due to a disturbance in the flow of blood and oxygen, Nausea, vomiting, muscle weakness, and cramps due to dehydration.

Doctors advised to take the necessary remedial measures to stay away from sunstrokes and rays that affect the skin, especially at this time of the year, when a number of families go to beaches and resorts for swimming and recreation, which may cause sunstrokes and skin burns, not to mention the fatigue that may accompany exhaustion, which may It is caused by non-compliance with health rules to maintain the integrity of the skin, which consequently causes many degrees of skin burns.